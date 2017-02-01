Артериальные реконструкции почечного аллотрансплантата
Аннотация
Одним из принципиальных факторов жизнеспособности и функции пересаженной почки, а следовательно, и эффективности трансплантации является адекватность кровотока в аллотрансплантате.
Цель работы – изучить эффективность и варианты артериальных реконструкций почечного аллотрансплантата.
Материалы и методы. Проанализированы результаты трансплантации почки 66 больным. За период с 2012 по2016 г. им была выполнена пересадка почки в отделении трансплантации. Мужчин было 37 (56,1 %), женщин – 29 (43,9 %), средний возраст пациентов – 33,2 ± 12,0 года. Согласно цели работы пациенты были разделены на группы: первую составили 12 (18,2 %) реципиентов, которым было выполнено хирургическое вмешательство на артериях трансплантата. Средний возраст пациентов – 30,8 ± 6,5 года, мужчин было 6 (50 %), другие – женщины. Вторая группа – 54 (81,8 %) пациента, у которых не было необходимости в артериальных реконструкциях аллопочки. Средний возраст реципиентов – 33,7 ± 12,9 года, мужчин – 31 (57,4 %), женщин – 23 (42,6 %). Мы анализировали дуплексное сканирование почечного аллотрансплантата в среднем на 7,6 ± 1,9 суток после пересадки почки.
Результаты. При дуплексном ультразвуковом сканировании признаков нарушения кровотока в почечных аллотрансплантатах обнаружено не было. Различия между группами статистически недостоверные (p > 0,05). Ни в одном случае не было зарегистрировано стенозов, тромбозов или кровотечений; за период наблюдения 2,2 ± 1,4 года функция аллопочек сохранена.
Выводы. Адекватная артериальная реконструкция почечного аллотрансплантата является эффективным и безопасным способом подготовки почки до пересадки.
Ключевые слова
Литература
Kälble, T., Alcaraz, A., Budde, K., Humke, U., Karam, G., Lucan, M., et al. (2010) Guidelines on Renal Transplantation. European Association of Urology.
Nykonenko, A. S., Zavgorodniy, S. N., Pollyakov, N. N., Gubka, A. V., Pastuhov, O. V., Laktionov, I. A., & Sushko, Y. V. (2011) Angiosurgical aspects of kidney transplantation. Medecine today and tomorrow, 1–2(50–51), 174–177.
Humar, A., Matas, A. J., & Payne, W. D. (2006) Atlas of organ transplantation. Springer-Verlag London Limited.
Taghizadeh Afshari, A., Mohammadi Fallah, M. R., Alizadeh, M., Makhdoomi, K., Rahimi, E., & Vossoghian, S. (2016) Outcome of Kidney Transplantation From Living Donors With Multiple Renal ArteriesVersus Single Renal Artery. Iran J Kidney Dis., 10(2), 85–90.
Soliman, S. A., Shokeir, A. A., Kamal, A. I., El-Hefnawy, A. S., Harraz, A. M., Kamal, M. M., et al. (2011) Long-term outcome of grafts with multiple arteries in live-donor renal allotransplantation: Analysis of 2100 consecutive patients. Arab J Urol., 9(3), 171–7. doi: 10.1016/j.aju.2011.07.006.
Denecke, C., Biebl, M., Fritz, J., Brandl, A., Weiss, S., Dziodzio, T., et al. (2016) Reduction of Cold Ischemia Time and Anastomosis Time Correlates with Lower Delayed Graft Function Rates Following Transplantation of Marginal Kidneys. Ann Transplant, 21, 246–55. doi: 10.12659/AOT.896672.
Kamińska, D., Kościelska-Kasprzak, K., Chudoba, P., & Klinger, M. (2016) Kidney Injury Due to Warm Ischemia During Transplantation Can Be Reduced. Am J Transplant, 16(5), 1639. doi: 10.1111/ajt.13641.
Heylen, L., Pirenne, J., Samuel, U., Tieken, I., Naesens, M., Sprangers, B., & Jochmans, I. (2016) The Impact of Anastomosis Time During Kidney Transplantation on Graft Loss: A Eurotransplant Cohort Study. Am J Transplant. doi: 10.1111/ajt.14031.
Zorgdrager, M., Krikke, C., Hofker, S. H., Leuvenink, H. G., & Pol, R. A. (2016) Multiple Renal Arteries in Kidney Transplantation: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Ann Transplant., 29(21), 469–78.
Ashraf, H. S., Hussain, I., Siddiqui, A. A., Ibrahim, M. N., & Khan, M. U. (2013) The outcome of living related kidney transplantation with multiple renal arteries. Saudi J Kidney Dis Transpl., 24(3), 615–9.
Bozkurt, B., Koçak, H., Dumlu, E. G., Mesci, A., Bahadir, V., Tokaç, M., et al. (2013) Favorable outcome of renal grafts with multiple arteries: a series of 198 patients. Transplant Proc., 45(3), 901–3. doi: 10.1016/j.transproceed.2013.02.096.
Danovitch, G.M. (Ed.) (2010) Handbook of Kidney Transplantation. Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Handbook Series.
Pilotovich, V. S., & Kalachic, O. V. (2009) Khronicheskaya bolezn' pochek. Metody zamestitel'noj terapii pochek [Chronic kidney disease. Methods of replacement kidney therapy]. Moscow. [in Russian].
Hibutiya, M. Sh., Pinchuk, A. V., Shmarina, N. V., Dmitriev, I. V., Storozhev, R. V., Kokov, L. S. et al. (2013) Sosudistyye oslozhneniya posle transplantatsii pochki [Vascular complications after kidney transplantation]. Bulletin of transplantology and artificial organs, XV(4), P. 31–38.
Kalachik, O.V., & Fedoruk, А.M. (2016) Transplantatsiya pochki: osnovnyye khirurgicheskiye metody, ul'trazvukovaya vizualizatsiya i minimal'no invazivnaya korrektsiya patologii a llografta pochki [Kidney transplantation: main surgical methods, ultrasonic visualization and minimal invasive correction of kidney allograft pathology]. Minsk: Paradox. [in Belarus].
Szabo-Pap, M., Zadori, G., Fedor, R., Illesy, L., Toth, F., Kanyari, Z., et al. (2016) Surgical Complications Following Kidney Transplantations: A Single-Center Study in Hungary. Transplant Proc. Sep, 48(7), 2548–2551. doi: 10.1016/j.transproceed.2016.07.012.
Nasserala, J. C., Oliveira, C. M., Cerqueira, J. B., Souza, S., Silva, S. L., Santos, L. C., et al. (2016) Artery Stenosis of the Renal Graft: Experience of a Center of Northeastern Brazil. Transplant Proc., 48(1), 74–80. doi: 10.1016/j.transproceed.2015.11.004.
Moreno, C. C., Mittal, P. K., Ghonge, N. P., Bhargava, P., & Heller, M. T. (2016) Imaging Complications of Renal Transplantation. Radiol Clin North Am., 54(2), 235–49. doi: 10.1016/j.rcl.2015.09.007.
Fallahzadeh, M. K., Yatavelli, R. K., Kumar, A., & Singh, N. (2014) Acute transplant renal artery thrombosis due to distal renal artery stenosis: A case report and review of the literature. J Nephropathol., 3(3), 105–8. doi: 10.12860/jnp.2014.20.
Ammi, M., Daligault, M., Sayegh, J., Abraham, P., Papon, X., Enon, B., & Picquet, J. (2016) Evaluation of the Vascular Surgical Complications of Renal Transplantation. Ann Vasc Surg., 33, 23–30. doi: 10.1016/j.avsg.2016.03.002.
Hiramitsu, T., Okada, M., Futamura, K., Yamamoto, T., Tsujita, M., Goto, N., et al. (2016) Impact of grafting using thin upper pole artery ligation on living-donor adult kidney transplantation: The STROBE study. Medicine (Baltimore), 95(42), e5188. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000005188.
He, B., Mou, L., Mitchell, A., & Delriviere, L. (2013) Meticulous use of techniques for reconstruction of multiple renal arteries in live donor kidney transplantation. Transplant Proc., 45(4), 1396–8. doi: 10.1016/j.transproceed.2012.12.013.
Amirzargar, M. A., Babolhavaeji, H., Hosseini, S. A., Bahar, H., Gholyaf, M., Dadras, F., et al. (2013) The new technique of using the epigastric arteries in renal transplantation with multiple renal arteries. Saudi J Kidney Dis Transpl., 24(2), 247–53.
Benoît, G. (2011) Surgical view of a series of 3,000 kidney transplantations. Bull Acad Natl Med., 195(2), 351–62.
Tomić, A., Milović, N., Marjanović, I., Bjelanović, Z., Leković, I., Micković, S., & Stamenković, D. (2015) Different techniques of vessel reconstruction during kidney transplantation. Vojnosanit Pregl., 72(7), 614–8. doi: 10.2298/VSP131210038T.
Hwang, J. K., Kim, S. D., Park, S. C., Choi, B. S., Kim, J. I., Yang, C. W., et al. (2010) The long-term outcomes of transplantation of kidneys with multiple renal arteries. Transplant Proc., 42(10), 4053–7. doi: 10.1016/j.transproceed.2010.09.075.
Uysal, E., Yuzbasioglu, M. F., Ikidag, M. A., Dokur, M., & Gurer, O. A. (2016) Successful Elongation of a Short Graft Renal Artery by a Gonadal Vein. Exp Clin Transplant., 20. doi: 10.6002/ect.2015.0002.
McLoughlin, L. C., Davis, N. F., Dowling, C. M., Power, R. E., Mohan, P., Hickey, D. P., et al. (2014) Ex vivo reconstruction of the donor renal artery in renal transplantation: a case-control study. Transpl Int., 27(5), 458–66.
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.14739/2310-1210.2017.1.91633
Ссылки
- На текущий момент ссылки отсутствуют.
Copyright (c) 2017 Запорожский медицинский журнал
Запорожский государственный медицинский университет